Richard Soukup will be celebrating his 80th birthday on Wednesday, March 22. His family is requesting a card shower in his honor.
Cards can reach him at 1901 S. 45th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.
The family of Raymond H. Starman is requesting a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on Monday, March 27.
The family of Philip “Phil” Harsch is requesting a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on Saturday, March 25. Let’s flood his mail box with 90 cards! Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 176, Stanton, NE 68779. Thank you all.