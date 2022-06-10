Richard Schulz

The family of Richard Schulz is requesting a card shower for his 90th birthday on June 23.

Cards can be sent to him at 55725 850th Road, Pierce, NE 68767.

Tags

In other news

Ginny Glassmeyer

Ginny Glassmeyer

In celebration of Ginny (Bethune) Glassmeyer's 80th birthday on June 20th, her family would like to honor her with a card shower.