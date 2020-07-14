The family of Richard Klug wish to honor him with a card shower for his 80th birthday on July 14. Richard's family includes his children, Janna Klug of Norfolk, Jewel (John) Snider of Liberty, Mo., and Jason (Fayette) Klug of Norfolk; his late wife, Janice; along with seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Cards will reach Richard at 1309 W. Prospect, PO Box 472, Norfolk, NE 68702.
A special memory or note will put a smile on his face and a "laugh out loud." Make this year start out with a bang for Dad. Thank you so much for helping him celebrate his 80th birthday.