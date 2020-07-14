The family of Richard Klug wish to honor him with a card shower for his 80th birthday on July 14. Richard's family includes his children, Janna Klug of Norfolk, Jewel (John) Snider of Liberty, Mo., and Jason (Fayette) Klug of Norfolk; his late wife, Janice; along with seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Cards will reach Richard at 1309 W. Prospect, PO Box 472, Norfolk, NE 68702.

A special memory or note will put a smile on his face and a "laugh out loud." Make this year start out with a bang for Dad. Thank you so much for helping him celebrate his 80th birthday.

Tags

In other news

Richard Klug

The family of Richard Klug wish to honor him with a card shower for his 80th birthday on July 14. Richard's family includes his children, Janna Klug of Norfolk, Jewel (John) Snider of Liberty, Mo., and Jason (Fayette) Klug of Norfolk; his late wife, Janice; along with seven grandchildren and…

Dee Sewell

Dee Sewell

The family of Dee Sewell wishes to celebrate her 90th birthday on July 23 with a card shower.

+2
Lura Stoakes

Lura Stoakes

We are requesting a card shower for this pretty girl who is turning 95 years old on July 18, 2020!

Agnes Gilman

Agnes Gilman

Agnes Gilman will be celebrating her 83rd birthday on July 12. Her family is requesting a card shower in her honor.

John Bowers

John Bowers

In celebration of John Bowers’ 85th birthday on July 12, his family would like to honor him with a card shower.

Evelyn Anderson

Evelyn Anderson

The family of Evelyn Anderson wish to honor her with a card shower for her 95th birthday on July 9. Evelyn’s children include Randy (Larae) Anderson of Norfolk, Kelly (Sachin) Pawaskar of Omaha, Janet King of Virginia Beach, Kendra (Jeff) Gooding of Highlands Ranch, Colo., and the late Krist…

Eugene Heitz

Eugene Heitz

The family of Eugene Heitz is requesting a card shower in celebration of his 80th birthday on July 12. He would also welcome phone calls any time during the week of this landmark occasion. As a life-long farmer from Leigh, Gene would appreciate hearing from family, friends and acquaintances,…

Bev Baker

Bev Baker

Bev Baker of Norfolk celebrated her 80th birthday on July 1. Her family would still like to celebrate with a card shower! She was born on July 1, 1940, in Newman Grove to the late Ernest and Lucille Koenig. She is married to Bill Baker. They have six children, Keith and Treasa Baker of Sloan…

Arlis Koehler

Arlis Koehler

Arlis Koehler will be turning 90 on July 11! We would like to honor her with a card shower. Happy birthday, Mom! Love Sandra, Barb, Nancy, Peggy, Roger and families.