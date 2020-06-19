Richard Hastreiter’s family is requesting a card shower to help him celebrate his 85th birthday on June 30. Richard was born on the family farm north of Humphrey, the youngest of two brothers and three sisters.
He has been a farmer all his life, outside of the few years in the Army as a photographer in New Jersey and Texas. He bought a farm between Battle Creek and Meadow Grove, and had been married to Carol (Jacobi) for 53 years when she passed in 2019.
His grateful family is Deb (Bob) Adelman, Mark Hastreiter and Jill (Troy) Keller. Happy birthday, Dad and Grandpa Farm! We love you!
Cards will reach Rich at 3166 21st Ave., Columbus, NE 68601.