Renae Claus

Renae (Hague) Claus will be celebrating her 60th birthday on Saturday, Jan. 7. A card shower in her honor is requested.

Cards will reach her at 1309 W. Nebraska Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.

Diane Kimble

Diane Kimble will be celebrating her 80th birthday on Friday, Jan. 13. Her family is requesting a card shower in her honor.