Renae Claus

Weather Alert

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of two tenths to four tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of west central Iowa and east central and northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&