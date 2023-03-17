Raymond Starman

The family of Raymond H. Starman is requesting a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on Monday, March 27.

Cards will reach him at 1808 W. Taylor, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Philip Harsch

Philip Harsch

The family of Philip “Phil” Harsch is requesting a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on Saturday, March 25. Let’s flood his mail box with 90 cards! Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 176, Stanton, NE 68779. Thank you all.