The family of Raymond Oberle would like to help him celebrate his 95th birthday with a card shower. He was born in 1924 around Verdigre, Nebraska. Ray is married to Lois (Burkhardt) Oberle, his sweetheart of 66 years. He worked as a farmer, at Nebraska Department of Roads and Enterprise. He still enjoys gardening, mowing the lawn, cards and mechanical things.
His family includes Dwight and Connie Oberle, Gail and Dean Talbott, Don and Susan Oberle, Karen and Byron Kalin, Keith Oberle, Amy nad Jeff Steffen and Brian and X-J. He has 18 grandkids and 23 great-grandchildren.
Your time to send him a card is very much appreciated! Please send cards to 814 Logan St., Norfolk, NE 68701.