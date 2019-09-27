Raymond Oberle

The family of Raymond Oberle would like to help him celebrate his 95th birthday with a card shower. He was born in 1924 around Verdigre, Nebraska. Ray is married to Lois (Burkhardt) Oberle, his sweetheart of 66 years. He worked as a farmer, at Nebraska Department of Roads and Enterprise. He still enjoys gardening, mowing the lawn, cards and mechanical things.

His family includes Dwight and Connie Oberle, Gail and Dean Talbott, Don and Susan Oberle, Karen and Byron Kalin, Keith Oberle, Amy nad Jeff Steffen and Brian and X-J. He has 18 grandkids and 23 great-grandchildren.

Your time to send him a card is very much appreciated! Please send cards to 814 Logan St., Norfolk, NE 68701.

Sandy McGrath

Sandy McGrath will celebrate her 80th birthday and her retirement from Norfolk Group Home with an open house on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 2 to 5 p.m. at 1201 W. Phillip Ave., in Norfolk.

Alice Brockhaus Hamling

The family of Alice Brockhaus Hamling is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Oct. 4.

Willard Kohlhof

Willard Kohlhof of rural Norfolk will celebrate his 90th birthday on Sept. 24.

Robert Broberg

The family of Robert Broberg would like to honor him with a card shower in celebration of his 90th birthday on Sept. 29, 2019.

LaJean Elwood

The family of LaJean Elwood will be hosting an 80th birthday open house on Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Plainview Social Center from 2-4 p.m.

Lee Timperley

Lee Timperley of Battle Creek will turn 90 years old on Sept, 24, 2019. His family is hosting an open house on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the VFW in Norfolk at 316 W. Braasch Ave. Family and friends are invited to join them.

Florence Carson

The family of Florence Carson would like to request a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Sept. 20. Cards can be sent to her at Stanton Health Center, P.O. Box 407, Stanton, NE 68779.

Clayton Ellsworth

Clayton Ellsworth of Norfolk will celebrate his 80th birthday on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. His family would like to invite those of you who know and love him as much as they do to participate in a card shower in his honor.