The family of Ralph Buss is requesting a card shower to honor him on his 90th birthday on June 29.
Cards may be sent to him at 1222 Lodgeview Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.
The family of Kenneth Wieting is having a card shower for his 80th birthday on June 27. His family includes his wife, Diana Wieting; children Lucinda Llewellyn of Plainview and Perry (Jill) Wieting of Pierce; along with five grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
The family of Francis Keil is requesting a card shower to celebrate his 90th birthday on July 6. We are thankful for your endurance of so many health problems. His family includes his wife, Janet; daughter Debbie and husband Paul; son Brad; grandsons Mitchell and Taylor, Parker and Chelsea, …
Carole Kimmel is turning 80 on June 28! The Wietecha and Kimmel families would like your help celebrating her on this momentous occasion with a card shower.
JoAnn Tiedgen will celebrate her 90th birthday on July 1. To help her celebrate, the family is throwing a card shower. We invite you to join us in the celebration to honor her special day. A “walk down memory lane” note will draw out her smile and laughter, and brighten her day! Please send …
Janell Hobbs will be celebrating her 80th birthday. Janell was born June 26, 1940, in Ewing. An open house will be held Saturday, June 27, at 101 N. 45B Spur, Ewing, starting at 2 p.m.
Willard Johnson is celebrating his 95th birthday on June 27. Happy birthday, Dad, from Mardell and the kids, Steve of Birch Tree, Mo., Stan and Gene of Little Rock, Ark., Lyle of Norfolk, Rich of Lincoln, Barb and Jeff of York, along with 14 grandkids and five great-grandkids.
Richard Hastreiter’s family is requesting a card shower to help him celebrate his 85th birthday on June 30. Richard was born on the family farm north of Humphrey, the youngest of two brothers and three sisters.
The family of Tammy (Judy) Clark would like to request a card shower celebrating her 60th birthday on June 28. Her family includes her sons, Joshua (Andrea) Clark and Kyle (Sonia) Clark; daughter, Shayla Clark; grandchildren Xander, Charlie, Kaden, Neely and Adalynn Clark; and late husband J…
The family of Gale Carder would like to honor him with a card shower for his 90th birthday on June 27, 2020. Gale is married to Elizabeth. They have seven children, 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
