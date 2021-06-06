Phyllis Titman's family is requesting a card shower to honor her 99th birthday on June 14.
Phyllis and her late husband, Kenneth, were blessed with six children, Stanley (Roxanne) Titman of Norfolk, Barbara (Ronald) Goodwater of Bellevue, Paula (Jerry Starkel) of Pierce, Gloria (Terry) Spence of Stanton and Jacque (Seth) Horn of Omaha. Another daughter, Donna, is deceased. She is also blessed with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was born and raised on the family farm in Randolph to John and Beulah Lackas and graduated from Randolph High School.
Cards may be sent to her at 9511 S. 28th Ave., Bellevue, NE 68147.