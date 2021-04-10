The family of Phyllis Kouba is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on April 21.
Cards can be sent to the Heritage of Bel-Air, 1203 N. 13th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.
Mary Ann Finch will be celebrating her 80th birthday on April 19. Her family includes her children, the late Lori Finch, Dori (Gene) Metteer, Bette (Ron) Lingenfelter, Connie (Joe) Sackville, the late Annette (Bob) Pittet, Amy (Terry) Martin and Jami (Timothy) Finch; along with 18 grandchild…
The family of Bev (Giese) Hubschmitt is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on April 17. Her family includes Roberta Meyer, Corey (Melissa) Jurgensen, Kendra OneHorn, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Lloyd “Buzz” Good of Neligh will celebrate his 85th birthday on April 14. His family would like to honor him with a card shower. Buzz celebrates with his wife, Darlene; four children, Rodger (Susan) Good, Christine Good, Lisa (Roy) Urbanec and Teresa (Joe) Jackson; seven grandchildren; and 1…
The family of Mary Tiedgen is requesting a card shower in honor of her 92nd birthday on April 22. Her family includes Fred (Dee), Kathy (Russ), Beverly, Karen, Rob and all her grandchildren.
Ingrid Granath will be celebrating her 94th birthday on April 15. She and her late husband, Lars, were blessed with two children, Lars and Karen. Ingrid's grandchildren live from coast to coast: Erik Granath and family in Portland, Ore., Karla Bush and family in Juneau, Alaska, Shanon Lenox …
Evelyn (Sukup) Fuchtman will celebrate her 100th birthday with an open house on Saturday, April 17, from 2-4 p.m. at St. Ludger’s Social Hall, Creighton.
The family of Hazel Bermel would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 90th birthday on April 22. Cards maybe sent to her at 407 S. Main St., Randolph, NE 68771.
The family of Betty Uttecht would like to celebrate her upcoming 80th birthday on April 11 with a card shower.