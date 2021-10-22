Phyllis Gaspers

Please help the children of Phyllis Gaspers shower her with birthday wishes for her 80th birthday on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Cards may be sent to: Phyllis Gaspers, 2804 Ruthann Circle, Norfolk NE, 68701

Tags

In other news

Phyllis Gaspers

Phyllis Gaspers

Please help the children of Phyllis Gaspers shower her with birthday wishes for her 80th birthday on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Cards may be sent to: Phyllis Gaspers, 2804 Ruthann Circle, Norfolk NE, 68701