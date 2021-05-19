Peg Emory’s birthday is May 21, and says she’s proud to reach 80! She’s lived in Norfolk for many years and is healthy and happy, enjoying retirement so much!
She would be so happy to hear from her friends, relatives and ex-coworkers with a card, even if it’s late.
Celebrating with her will be her children, Pat (Leann) Weich of Norfolk, Sara (Keith) Stara of Rising City and Jerry Weich of Norfolk; as well as her grandchildren, Bethany and Brady Marksmeier of Bennington, Allison Soward and partner Travis Montgomery of Norfolk, Andrea and Kevin Kudera of Battle Creek and Aaron and Jena Soward of West Monroe, La. Her great-grandchildren are Claire and Bennett Marksmeier, Braxton Montgomery, Michael Kudera and Ava and Carson Bass.