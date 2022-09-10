The family of Pauline Maier, formerly of Hoskins, is requesting a card shower to honor her 70th birthday on Sept. 14.
Please send birthday greetings to 1423 W. Parkwood Ave., Apt. 6-213, Friendswood, TX 77546.
The family of Alice (Marshall) Miller is requesting a card shower to celebrate her 90th birthday on Sept. 19.
Keith Preister will celebrate his 80th birthday on Sept. 16. His family includes his wife, Janice; children Randy and Michelle Preister of Humphrey, Cheryl and Dan Kleinschmit of Wausa, Traci and Glen Gutz of Salisbury, Mo., Paul and Jessica Preister of Vermillion, S.D., Todd and Maria Preis…
The family of Mary (Husmann) Sorensen is requesting a card shower in her honor. She will turn 99 on Sept. 11.