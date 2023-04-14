Paulene Laubsch will be celebrating her 75th birthday on Saturday, April 22, with an open house from 2-4 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Parish Hall, rural Pierce.
If unable to attend, birthday wishes will reach her at 55762 852 Road, Pierce, NE 68767.
The family of Rich Mandl would like to invite you to an open house on Saturday, April 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the parish hall of Our Lady Of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 300 E. Second St., Tilden, in honor of his 90th birthday. (His actual birthday is April 24.)
Don Lichtenberg will be celebrating his 90th birthday on Monday, April 17. If you'd like to join his wife, Yvonne, and their family in wishing him a happy birthday, cards will reach him at 808 N. Birch, Norfolk, NE 68701. Cards arriving later than April 17 will be equally appreciated.
If it ain’t broke ... Jim “Fix-it” Falk is turning 80! Jim’s family requests a card shower to honor his Monday, May 1, birthday and many years of duct-taping things.
