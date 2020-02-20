Patrick Finn

The family of Patrick C. Finn, a rural Carroll native, is requesting a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday.
His family includes his eight children: Mary Patricia and Mike Hoag and Sally and Russ Stahlecker, all of Norfolk; Alan and Debra Finn of Wayne; Eileen Finn of Papillion; Amy and Gary Rasmussen of York; Mike and Lori Finn of Winside; Annette Finn of Omaha; and the Rev. Joseph Finn of Lincoln.
He also has 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. His wife, Marilyn, passed away in 2013.
Pat was born on 03/03/1930 on the family farm northeast of Carroll where he has farmed since 1953. He was a purebred Hampshire swine producer for more than 40 years and was a competitive runner into his early 80s.
Cards will reach the honoree at Country View, Room 25, 811 E. 14th St., Wayne, NE 68787.