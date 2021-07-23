The family of Pat Schmit wishes to honor her with a card shower to celebrate her 80th birthday on Aug. 4. She is a former long-time resident of Norfolk. Her family includes her husband, Jerry; her children, Fr. Stan Schmit of Howells, Renee Schmit of Olathe, Kan., Chris and Missy Schmit of Lincoln, Cindy and Ernie Medina of Gypsum, Colo., and Mary and Bill Gregoski of St. Paul; along with seven grandchildren.
Please help us celebrate this special occasion by sending your birthday wishes to 105 Nelson Circle, St. Paul, NE 68873.