Norven Mayer

The Norven Mayer family requests a card shower to celebrate his 90th birthday on Monday, June 15. He was born in Herrick, S.D., and is a 3M retiree and Army veteran. Norven is a great storyteller with a humorous side. He has many friends, he enjoys being with at the Norfolk Senior Center and teaches Tai Chi, plays cards and billiards.

Norven has a loving family including his wife, Shirley (Brant-deceased) and children: Barbara Jasper, Norfolk; Beverly Stubblefield, Branson, Mo; Alan Mayer, Bennington; Bernice (Randy) Brown, Stanton; Bernita (Duane) Hutchinson, Pilger; Andrew (Donna) Mayer, Omaha; Adrian (Jackie) Mayer, Norfolk; Becky (Daryl) Laferriere, Norfolk; 18 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Please send cards 804 E. Benjamin Ave., Apt. 104, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Phyllis Titman

The family of Phyllis Titman is having a card shower for her 98th birthday which is on June 14.

Catherine Goodell

Family and friends of Catherine “Cathy” Goodell of Norfolk would like to request a card shower celebrating her 70th birthday on June 7, 2020.

Carol Helsing

We are requesting a card shower in honor of our mother’s 85th birthday on May 28.

Bob Lindsteadt

Like a cat with nine lives, Bob is celebrating 85 years of life on May 31, 2020. We are thankful to God for your life and recovery in all of your health problems. May God continue to bless you in the years to come.

Mary Leffers

The family of Mary Leffers is requesting a card shower to celebrate her 90th birthday on Tuesday, June 2. Mary has an infectious smile, a heart of gold and a wonderful sense of humor. She is truly a blessing to everyone. Her family includes Denny (Dee) Leffers and Sandy (Bruce) Gillette, fiv…

Lonnie Patras

The family of Lonnie Patras of Norfolk is requesting a card shower for his 80th birthday on May 29.

Marvis Wilcox

The family of Marvis Wilcox would like to honor him with a card shower for his 80th birthday on May 27.

Laurine Miller

Laurine Miller of Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, will celebrate her 98th birthday on May 25. A card shower in her honor is requested.