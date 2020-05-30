The Norven Mayer family requests a card shower to celebrate his 90th birthday on Monday, June 15. He was born in Herrick, S.D., and is a 3M retiree and Army veteran. Norven is a great storyteller with a humorous side. He has many friends, he enjoys being with at the Norfolk Senior Center and teaches Tai Chi, plays cards and billiards.
Norven has a loving family including his wife, Shirley (Brant-deceased) and children: Barbara Jasper, Norfolk; Beverly Stubblefield, Branson, Mo; Alan Mayer, Bennington; Bernice (Randy) Brown, Stanton; Bernita (Duane) Hutchinson, Pilger; Andrew (Donna) Mayer, Omaha; Adrian (Jackie) Mayer, Norfolk; Becky (Daryl) Laferriere, Norfolk; 18 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Please send cards 804 E. Benjamin Ave., Apt. 104, Norfolk, NE 68701.