Norma Hemmer

Norma Hemmer will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Saturday, Dec. 31. Family is requesting a card shower to honor Norma.

Please send cards to 3809 21st St., Columbus, NE 68601.

Tags

In other news

Beverly Lauver

Beverly Lauver

Beverly Lauver will be celebrating her 80th birthday on Monday, Dec. 26. Her family is requesting a card shower in her honor.

Norma Hemmer

Norma Hemmer

Norma Hemmer will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Saturday, Dec. 31. Family is requesting a card shower to honor Norma.

Linda Hoffman

Linda Hoffman

Linda Hoffman will be celebrating her 71st birthday on Saturday, Dec. 17. Her family, Larry, Marsy, Donald and Melania, is requesting a card shower in her honor. We love you, thanks for all you do.

Ruth Kuester

Ruth Kuester

Ruth (Roker) Kuester of rural Stanton will celebrate her 80th birthday on Friday, Dec. 16. Her family includes her husband of 65 years, Don; children Cam (Mark) VanDeWalle of Cedar Rapids, Tiffany (Patrick) Donaldson of Norfolk, Nick (Alicia) Kuester of Norfolk, Darren (Sara) Kuester of Stan…