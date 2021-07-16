The family of Norma Doescher requests a card shower in honor of her 85th birthday on July 19. Greetings may be mailed to 1298 Hwy 275, West Point, NE 68788.
Marie (Rix) Byram will celebrate her 90th birthday on July 24. Her family would like to honor her with a card shower.
Wally Deets will be celebrating his 75th birthday on July 25. He is a retired Norfolk fireman and is currently employed at Faith Regional Health Services. His family includes his wife, Karen; daughter Sandra and Ron Tappan; his late son, Jerry; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
The family of Daniel Bruce Roberts wishes to honor him with a card shower to celebrate his 80th birthday on July 27.
We are requesting a card shower for this pretty girl who is turning 96 years old on July 18.
The family of Bonnie Baird is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on July 20h. Please help us celebrate by sending your birthday wishes to 215 Lincoln St., Wayne, NE 68787. She would love to hear from you!
Tony Wewel will be celebrating his 82nd birthday on July 11. Birthday wishes will reach him at 1601 Peabody Ave., Creighton, NE 68729.
The family of Karen Hurtig is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on July 8. Please help us celebrate by sending your birthday wishes to 1221 W. Pasewalk Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701. She would love to hear from you!
Bonnie Grothe of Hoskins will celebrate her 90th birthday on July 12. A card shower in her honor is requested.