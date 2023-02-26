Norma Allen

The family of Norma Allen has requested a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Wednesday, March 1.

Cards will reach her at P.O. Box 358, Plainview, NE 68769.

Tags

In other news

Dale Pinnt

Dale Pinnt

A card shower is being requested in honor of Dale Pinnt’s 90th birthday on Friday, March 3.

Lee Peterson

Lee Peterson

The family of Lee Peterson of Norfolk is requesting a card shower in honor of her 96th birthday. She was born on Monday, March 6, 1927.

Elaine Bermel

Elaine Bermel

Please join the family of Elaine (Schellpeper) Bermel of Randolph as they celebrate her 90th birthday on Sunday, March 5, with a card shower.

Jera Johnson

Jera Johnson

The family of Jera (Robinson) Johnson of Norfolk would like to request a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Wednesday, March 8. Her family includes her husband, LeRoy; their daughters, Shelly Kudera, Joni Schacher, Theresa (Ryan) Bilstein and Ellen Werner (friend); along with five …