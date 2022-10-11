The children of Monica Falter are requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Sunday, Oct. 16. Cards may be sent to 1120 N. McIntosh Road, Norfolk, NE 68701.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Access all content on our website for $9.99 per month
Access all content on our website for 48 hours
Verify you have a print subscription to get free digital access to our website
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The family of Vera Olson is requesting a card shower for her 100th birthday on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Cards can be sent to her at P.O. Box 289, Creighton, NE 68729.
The children of Monica Falter are requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Sunday, Oct. 16. Cards may be sent to 1120 N. McIntosh Road, Norfolk, NE 68701.
Eleanor Hahn will celebrate her 85th birthday on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Please help Eleanor celebrate by sending her a card to 1120 N. First St., Norfolk, NE 68701.