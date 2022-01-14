We are celebrating with a card shower for this wonderful lady who is turning 90 on Jan. 22. Mildred Christensen grew up in Newcastle with six brothers and sisters. She graduated from Newcastle High School and began her teaching career at age 17.
She married Carl Christensen and moved to Laurel where she continued to teach. Together, they raised five children who recall their parents' kindness and love. They loved the Laurel community and spent many occasions with friends, family and church family celebrating their friendships. Even if guests dropped by unexpectedly, they were greeted with the warm, wonderful smells of Mildred's baking.
Mildred and Carl retired in Norfolk where they enjoyed meeting new friends and neighbors. Her family is still blessed by her love and devotion to each child and grandchild and now the great-grandchildren. Thank you for remembering this special lady on her special day!
Cards may be sent to her at 600 Brookestone Meadows Plaza, Room #1201, Elkhorn, NE 68022.