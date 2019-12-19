Happy 50th birthday on Dec. 20, Michael Kethcart. Cards can be sent to him at 82938 563 Ave., Stanton, NE 68779. Love, your family.
Darral Voecks is turning 80 on Dec. 22. We’re hoping you’ll help us throw him a card shower to celebrate this young man’s birthday. Send cards to 300 E. Maple, Norfolk, NE 68701.
Lenora Kuchar of Meadow Grove will celebrate her 105th birthday on Dec. 25. Her family is requesting a card shower.
Please help us celebrate Janice Hintz’s 80th Birthday with a card shower. Janice, along with her late husband, owned and operated LeRoy’s Sanitary Service. We are requesting a card shower. Cards to be sent to 1003 E Sycamore Ave, Norfolk NE 68701. Her birthday was Dec. 15.
The family of Tim (Clarence) Haley would like to honor him with a card shower for his 80th birthday on Dec 23rd. Cards may be mailed to him at 1400 Eldorado Rd. Norfolk, NE. 68701. Happy Birthday Dad and Papa. We love you very much!
The family of William Greenough requests a card shower in honor of his 94th birthday on Dec. 21. Cards may be sent to 807 Meadow Lane, Norfolk, NE 68701.
Help us celebrate Doug Stevens' 75th birthday, this Sunday, Dec. 15, at The O Lounge event room from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Live music by Jim Casey and Bob Hupp. Come out and help us celebrate Doug’s birthday!
The family of Lois Oberle would like to honor her with a card shower for her 90th birthday on Dec. 13.
The family of Lester Strong would like to honor him with a card shower in celebration of his 92nd birthday, Dec. 19. Cards may be mailed to him at 502 S. 14th Street, Norfolk, NE 68701.