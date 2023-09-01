Mary Sorensen

Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
The family of Mary (Lueninghoener Husmann) Sorensen is requesting a card shower in her honor. She will turn 100 on Sunday, Sept. 11.
Greetings and blessings may be sent to her at 350 S. Cuming St., Pilger, NE 68768.
Let's celebrate the Wentworth birthdays with an open house on Sunday, Sept. 10, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Karla’s, 1000 Andy’s Lake Road. Stop by to wish Helen a happy 95th birthday and Bob a happy 94th birthday
The family of Mary (Lueninghoener Husmann) Sorensen is requesting a card shower in her honor. She will turn 100 on Sunday, Sept. 11.
Roger Casselman will be celebrating his 80th birthday on Sunday, Sept. 3. Roger's family and friends are invited to help him celebrate at a gathering in his honor.
We accept many different kinds of announcements. Just click on the button below and submit a form.