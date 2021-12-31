Mary Lou Curtis will be celebrating her 80th birthday on Jan. 6. Please join her family in wishing her a happy birthday with a card shower.
Cards will reach her at 4506 S. 49th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM CST SATURDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SATURDAY TO 12 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 3 AM CST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 3 AM Saturday to 12 AM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing and drifting snow will reduce visibility and create treacherous travel conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
The family of Doris Mueller is requesting a card shower for her 90th birthday on Jan. 5. Cards will reach her at 1048 K. St., Apt. 27, Loup City, NE 68853.
Irene Hansen will be celebrating her 94th birthday on Jan. 14. Her family is requesting a card shower in her honor.
Please help the family of Lynette Joslin celebrate her 80th birthday on Jan. 9 with a card shower.