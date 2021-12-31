Mary Lou Curtis will be celebrating her 80th birthday on Jan. 6. Please join her family in wishing her a happy birthday with a card shower.

Cards will reach her at 4506 S. 49th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.

Doris Mueller

Doris Mueller

The family of Doris Mueller is requesting a card shower for her 90th birthday on Jan. 5. Cards will reach her at 1048 K. St., Apt. 27, Loup City, NE 68853.

Irene Hansen

Irene Hansen will be celebrating her 94th birthday on Jan. 14. Her family is requesting a card shower in her honor.

Mary Lou Curtis

Mary Lou Curtis will be celebrating her 80th birthday on Jan. 6. Please join her family in wishing her a happy birthday with a card shower.

Lynette Joslin

Lynette Joslin

Please help the family of Lynette Joslin celebrate her 80th birthday on Jan. 9 with a card shower.