Mary Langenberg

The family of Mary E. Langenberg is requesting a card shower in honor of her 89th birthday on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Cards will reach her at 1203 N. 13th St., Room 708, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Tags

In other news

Mary Langenberg

Mary Langenberg

The family of Mary E. Langenberg is requesting a card shower in honor of her 89th birthday on Saturday, Feb. 4.