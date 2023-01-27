Mary Langenberg

The family of Mary E. Langenberg is requesting a card shower in honor of her 89th birthday on Saturday, Feb. 4.
Cards will reach her at 1203 N. 13th St., Room 708, Norfolk, NE 68701.
