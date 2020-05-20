The family of Marvis Wilcox would like to honor him with a card shower for his 80th birthday on May 27.
Cards will reach him at 1106 Shorthorn Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.
Laurine Miller of Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, will celebrate her 98th birthday on May 25. A card shower in her honor is requested.
The family of Danny Olson would like to honor him with a card shower for his 60th birthday on May 23.
The family of Shirley Hughes would like to request a card shower celebrating her 80th birthday on May 25. The shower is given by Shirley’s husband, Rod Hughes; daughters Rhonda and (Chris) Thompson and Shelly Hughes; and grandsons Ryan, Jackson and Walker Thompson.
The family of Valery Neesen is requesting a card shower to honor his 90th birthday on May 22, 2020.
The family of Robert “Bob” Scott would like to honor him with a card shower for his 80th birthday on May 20.
The family of Vernon Hofmann is requesting a card shower for his 90th birthday on May 20. His family includes his spouse, Gaynel; Richard (Cindy) Hofmann of Bloomer, Wis., Gerald (Linda) Hofmann of Tabor, S.D., Cheryl (Jim) Bohl of Bloomer, Daniel (Suzanne) Hofmann of Norfolk; and grandchild…
The family of Cheryl Delp would like to honor her with a card shower for her 70th birthday on May 12.
The family of Clair Stoakes is requesting a card shower in honor of his 100th birthday on May 15, 2020.
