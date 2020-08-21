A card shower is being requested in honor of Marvin Pospisil’s 90th birthday on Sept. 1. Cards will reach him at 1208 Grant St., Norfolk, NE 68701.
From your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
A card shower is being requested in honor of Marvin Pospisil’s 90th birthday on Sept. 1. Cards will reach him at 1208 Grant St., Norfolk, NE 68701.
From your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family of Clair Ohlrich is requesting a card shower in honor of his 80th birthday on Aug. 31.
The family of Vernon Love of Norfolk is requesting a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on Aug. 31. His family includes his wife, Margaret; children Connie and Dan Geary of Norfolk, Robert and Maria Love of Akron, Iowa, Marcia and Rick Field of Madison, James and Holly Love of Grand I…
A card shower is being requested in honor of Marvin Pospisil’s 90th birthday on Sept. 1. Cards will reach him at 1208 Grant St., Norfolk, NE 68701.
Kenneth Vacha of Madison will be celebrating his 80th birthday on Aug. 29. His family would like to honor him with a card shower. Family includes wife Mary Ann; sons Chuck (Anne) of Gering and Chad (Rachael) of Fayetteville, Ark.; and grandkids Erin, Allie and Landon, and Tracen and Angel.
The family of Lois Voecks of Norfolk is requesting a card shower to honor her 97th birthday. Five generations happily celebrate her on Aug. 31.
The family of Judith “Judy” Godel would like to honor her with a card shower for her 80th birthday on Aug. 30.
This handsome man, Howard Leshovsky, will be turning 90 on Sept. 3. To honor him, and help celebrate, his family is inviting you to drive by, honk and wave! Please help us celebrate by joining us on Saturday, Aug. 29, from 1-1:30 p.m. Drive by Bel Air Cottage F, 1315 W. Benjamin Ave. Come ma…
The family of Arlis Lind of Norfolk is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
The family of Bob Foster would like to honor him with a card shower for his 90th birthday on Aug. 20.
-