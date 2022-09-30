Marvin Jensen

This good looking guy is turning 85 on Oct. 13! Please help Marvin I. Jensen celebrate by sending a card to 609 S. Pierce St., Randolph, NE 68771.
The family of Connie Murphy is requesting a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on Oct. 10.
Ray Oberle will be celebrating his 98th birthday on Oct. 3! His family is requesting a card shower in this honor. Cards can be sent to Stanton Healthcare, 301 17th St., Stanton NE 68779.
The family of Betty Cunningham is requesting a card shower for her 95th birthday on Oct. 13.
Weldon Marotz will celebrate his 90th birthday on Wednesday, Oct. 12. An open house honoring Weldon will be held at the Stanton VFW Club on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 1-4 p.m.