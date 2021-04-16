Marvin Freudenburg

Marvin Freudenburg’s family is requesting a card shower to honor his 75th birthday on April 22. Marvin’s family includes his spouse, Sandy Freudenburg; sons Nicholas Freudenburg of Norfolk and Aaron Freudenburg of Lynnwood, Wash.; and granddaughter Ava Freudenburg of Lynnwood.

Marvin attended grade school at Green Garden, Madison, finished eighth grade at Christ Lutheran School, Norfolk, and graduated from Norfolk High School. He farmed west of Madison and Stanton until retirement in 2007. He worked part-time at Lindsay Manufacturing for 25 years. He’s been an active member of St. John Lutheran Church all his life and enjoys Husker football and especially enjoys playing cards and loves spending time with family as often as he can.

Cards will reach him at 1606 Charolais Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.

The family of Roger Love would like to honor his 80th birthday on April 29 with a card shower. He celebrates with his son, Bret (Brenda), daughter Heidi (Steve), along with four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Elaine Marks will celebrate her 85th birthday on May 2. She is blessed with five children, Sally Shively of Norfolk, Mark Schwede (Carolyn) of Lincoln, Jeff Schwede (Betty) of Manitowoc, Wis., Shari Johnson (Steve) of Norfolk and Sandy Martin (Jeff) of Albion. She has 13 grandchildren and 15…

Jean Wickett will celebrate her 80th birthday on April 24. Her family would like to honor her with a card shower.

The family of Phyllis Kouba is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on April 21.

Mary Ann Finch will be celebrating her 80th birthday on April 19. Her family includes her children, the late Lori Finch, Dori (Gene) Metteer, Bette (Ron) Lingenfelter, Connie (Joe) Sackville, the late Annette (Bob) Pittet, Amy (Terry) Martin, Jami (Timothy) Koenig and Jason (Regina) Finch; a…

The family of Bev (Giese) Hubschmitt is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on April 17. Her family includes Roberta Meyer, Corey (Melissa) Jurgensen, Kendra OneHorn, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Lloyd “Buzz” Good of Neligh will celebrate his 85th birthday on April 14. His family would like to honor him with a card shower. Buzz celebrates with his wife, Darlene; four children, Rodger (Susan) Good, Christine Good, Lisa (Roy) Urbanec and Teresa (Joe) Jackson; seven grandchildren; and 1…

The family of Mary Tiedgen is requesting a card shower in honor of her 92nd birthday on April 22. Her family includes Fred (Dee), Kathy (Russ), Beverly, Karen, Rob and all her grandchildren.