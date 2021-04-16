Marvin Freudenburg’s family is requesting a card shower to honor his 75th birthday on April 22. Marvin’s family includes his spouse, Sandy Freudenburg; sons Nicholas Freudenburg of Norfolk and Aaron Freudenburg of Lynnwood, Wash.; and granddaughter Ava Freudenburg of Lynnwood.
Marvin attended grade school at Green Garden, Madison, finished eighth grade at Christ Lutheran School, Norfolk, and graduated from Norfolk High School. He farmed west of Madison and Stanton until retirement in 2007. He worked part-time at Lindsay Manufacturing for 25 years. He’s been an active member of St. John Lutheran Church all his life and enjoys Husker football and especially enjoys playing cards and loves spending time with family as often as he can.
Cards will reach him at 1606 Charolais Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.