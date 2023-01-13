Marvin Frederick

Marvin Frederick will be celebrating his 85th birthday on Jan. 20. Family is requesting a card shower to honor Marvin.

Please send cards to 17122 Scott St., Bennington, NE 68007.

Jerry Glaser

Jerry Glaser

The family of Jerry Glaser is requesting a card shower in honor of his 85th birthday. Jerry was born on Jan. 24, 1938, in Stanton County. His family includes his wife Marilyn, and children Brad and Gina Glaser of Norfolk, Diana and Bryce Williams of Eddyville, Neb., and Monte and the late Ph…

Elaine Fiebelkorn

Elaine Fiebelkorn

Elaine Fiebelkorn will be celebrating her 70th Birthday on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Her family is requesting a card shower in her honor.

Jim Black

Jim Black

Jim Black is turning 99 this week. His family is requesting a card shower. Cards can be sent to the Norfolk Veterans Home, 600 E. Benjamin Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.