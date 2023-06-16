The family of Marvella Borgmann is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Monday, June 19.
Cards will reach her at 121 Fairview Drive, Madison, NE 68748.
Harriet Wehrle will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Sunday, June 25, from 1-4 p.m. at the Elkhorn Lodge at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Norfolk. Her family invites you to join in honoring Harriet on this special occasion.
