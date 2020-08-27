The family of Marsha Eckert would like your help to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 60th birthday, Aug. 27. If you would like to help her celebrate, please send cards and memories to 2207 Clearfield Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.
Preston Olson will celebrate his 80th birthday on Sept. 2, 2020. His children would like to honor him with a card shower. Please send cards to him at 6505 Westminster, Sioux Falls, SD 57106.
Hey, Carol Laudenklos is turning 60 on Aug. 31! We want your help in showering her with cards since we can’t have a party due to covid. Please send one to 83146 540 Ave., Newman Grove, NE 68758 if you can! She would love it!
The family of Clair Ohlrich is requesting a card shower in honor of his 80th birthday on Aug. 31.
The family of Vernon Love of Norfolk is requesting a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on Aug. 31. His family includes his wife, Margaret; children Connie and Dan Geary of Norfolk, Robert and Maria Love of Akron, Iowa, Marcia and Rick Field of Madison, James and Holly Love of Grand I…
A card shower is being requested in honor of Marvin Pospisil’s 90th birthday on Sept. 1. Cards will reach him at 1208 Grant St., Norfolk, NE 68701.
Kenneth Vacha of Madison will be celebrating his 80th birthday on Aug. 29. His family would like to honor him with a card shower. Family includes wife Mary Ann; sons Chuck (Anne) of Gering and Chad (Rachael) of Fayetteville, Ark.; and grandkids Erin, Allie and Landon, and Tracen and Angel.
The family of Lois Voecks of Norfolk is requesting a card shower to honor her 97th birthday. Five generations happily celebrate her on Aug. 31.
The family of Judith “Judy” Godel would like to honor her with a card shower for her 80th birthday on Aug. 30.