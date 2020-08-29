The family of Marsha Eckert would like your help to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 60th birthday, Aug. 27. If you would like to help her celebrate, please send cards and memories to Marsha Eckert 2207 Clearfield Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.
The family of Clarice Gansebom wishes to celebrate her 90th birthday on Sunday, Sept. 6, with a card shower.
The family of Ron Hilkemann is requesting a card shower for his 80th birthday on Sept. 5. Cards can be sent to 820 Werner Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.
The family of Stacia Steensnes invites you to help us celebrate her 100th birthday through a car parade on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.
The family of Don Zimmerer of Pierce has requested a card shower in honor of his 80th birthday on Monday, Sept. 7.
The children of Kay Barritt of Stuart are requesting a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on Sept. 2.
Preston Olson will celebrate his 80th birthday on Sept. 2, 2020. His children would like to honor him with a card shower. Please send cards to him at 6505 Westminster, Sioux Falls, SD 57106.
Hey, Carol Laudenklos is turning 60 on Aug. 31! We want your help in showering her with cards since we can’t have a party due to covid. Please send one to 83146 540 Ave., Newman Grove, NE 68758 if you can! She would love it!