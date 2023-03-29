Marlene Sellon

Marlene Sellon will celebrate her 90th birthday on Monday, April 3. Please join her family as they celebrate with a card shower.

Cards will reach her at P.O. Box 454, Randolph, NE 68771.

The family of Donald Caskey is requesting a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on Friday, April 7.

The family of Earl Mellick is requesting a card shower in honor of his 80th birthday on Tuesday, April 4. His family includes his wife, Linda; daughter Michelle and Gregg Moeller; son Mark and Jana Mellick; and four grandchildren.