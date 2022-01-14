Marjorie Dalton

Marjorie Dalton will be celebrating her 85th birthday on Jan. 22. Please join her family in wishing her a happy birthday with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 2600 Westside Plaza, Apt. 120, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Tags

In other news

LeRoy Uttecht

LeRoy Uttecht

LeRoy Uttecht will celebrate his 80th birthday on Jan. 21. His family is honoring him with a card shower.

Dorothy Pfeifer

Dorothy Pfeifer

Dorothy Pfeifer, formerly of Humphrey, will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house on Sunday, Jan. 30, from 2-4 p.m. at the Humphrey St. Francis church basement. Cake and beverages will be served. No gifts please. Masks are recommended.

Joann Koehler

Joann Koehler

Please help the family of Joann Koehler celebrate her 95th birthday on Jan. 18 with a card shower. Cards will reach her at 803 S. Vivian, Apt. 10, Wausa, NE 68786.

Marjorie Dalton

Marjorie Dalton

Marjorie Dalton will be celebrating her 85th birthday on Jan. 22. Please join her family in wishing her a happy birthday with a card shower.

Karen Casselman

Karen Casselman

Karen (Benish) Casselman celebrated her 70th birthday on Jan. 12. Karen's family isn't great at planning ahead since that's the role she normally takes, so we invite you to help us celebrate her belatedly with a card shower in honor of her 70th birthday.