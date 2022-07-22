Marj Brummer will celebrate her 80th birthday on July 28. Please help her celebrate her birthday with a card shower.
Cards will reach her at 117 Linwood Lane, Norfolk, NE 68701.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Access all content on our website for $9.99 per month
Access all content on our website for 48 hours
Verify you have a print subscription to get free digital access to our website
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Marj Brummer will celebrate her 80th birthday on July 28. Please help her celebrate her birthday with a card shower.
The family of Norman Sellin is requesting a card shower in honor of his 96th birthday on Aug. 2. His family includes Kay (Glen) Herbolsheimer, Randy (Peggy) Sellin, Marlene (Terry) Cleveland, Sharlene (Jerry) Mittelstaedt, Gayle (Shelley) Sellin, Kim (Matt) McCarthy, along with several grand…
The family of Irma O’Neal is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday. She was born on July 29, 1932.
Johnny Goeller's family is hosting a celebration for his 90th birthday on Sunday, July 31, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Copper Family Community Center in Pilger.