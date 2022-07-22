Marj Brummer

Marj Brummer will celebrate her 80th birthday on July 28. Please help her celebrate her birthday with a card shower.

Cards will reach her at 117 Linwood Lane, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Patricia Coover

Patricia Coover of Norfolk will be celebrating her 80th birthday on July 29.

Norman Sellin

The family of Norman Sellin is requesting a card shower in honor of his 96th birthday on Aug. 2. His family includes Kay (Glen) Herbolsheimer, Randy (Peggy) Sellin, Marlene (Terry) Cleveland, Sharlene (Jerry) Mittelstaedt, Gayle (Shelley) Sellin, Kim (Matt) McCarthy, along with several grand…

Irma O’Neal

The family of Irma O’Neal is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday. She was born on July 29, 1932.

Johnny Goeller

Johnny Goeller's family is hosting a celebration for his 90th birthday on Sunday, July 31, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Copper Family Community Center in Pilger.