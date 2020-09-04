The family of Marilyn Clark requests a card shower for her 80th birthday on Sept. 14.
Cards will reach her at 2853 Belvedere Ave., Fremont, NE 68025.
The family of Adam Staab is requesting a card shower in honor of his 80th birthday, which is Sept. 11.
The family of Jean Retzlaff is requesting a card shower in honor of her 85th birthday on Sept. 13. Her family consists of her late husband, Robert Retzlaff Jr.; children Kay Retzlaff (Tom McCord) of Winterport, Maine, Curt (Julie) Retzlaff of Lakeland, Fla., Russel (Brenda) Retzlaff of Pierc…
The family of Audrey Grevson wishes to celebrate her 90th birthday on Friday, Sept. 11, with a card shower.
This lovely lady, Maxine Gutz, is turning 90 years old on Sept. 21. Her family invites you to shower her with birthday cards and memories. Her husband of 66 years is Arnold "Bud" Gutz. They have four daughters, Linda Hansen, Barb Maxey of Norfolk, Deb (Jerry) Pohlmann of Lincoln and Brenda (…
The family of Janice Logan (Wilkinson), formerly of Neligh, is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Sept. 12.
The family of Sherry Dinkel, which includes her husband, three grown children and six grandchildren, would like your help in honoring her 70th birthday on Sept. 15.
Bill Baker of Norfolk celebrated his 80th birthday on Aug. 30. His family would still like to celebrate with a card shower! He was born on Aug. 30, 1940, in Wakefield to the late Kenneth and Viola Baker
WAYNE — Some students at Wayne State College have chosen an unusual method to get their voices heard regarding inclusiveness and equality at the school.
