Marie Kimball’s family is requesting a card shower to honor her 90th birthday in May. Marie and her late husband, Wayne, were blessed with four children: Bruce Kimball of Norfolk, Karen (Bert) Eisenbraun of Norfolk, Susan Kimball of Omaha and Terry (Heather) Kimball of St. Louis, Mo. Marie has nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Marie Scheffler was born in 1931 to Elmer and Martha (Vonderhoe) Scheffler. Marie was raised on a farm near Madison and graduated from Madison High School in 1949. She continued her education at Norfolk Junior College and Nebraska Christian College, where she earned a teaching degree. Marie taught country school for one year before marrying Wayne Kimball in 1953, and they made their home in Norfolk. She has been an active member of First Christian Church in Norfolk all her life. She enjoys Royals baseball, playing cards, doing puzzles, and loves spending time with family.
Cards can be sent to The Meadows, c/o Memory Care, 500 S. 18th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.