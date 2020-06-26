Marie Harper is celebrating her 100th birthday this month. Marie Johanna Barry was born on June 23, 1920, in Akron, Colo. She moved to Battle Creek with her family in the late 1920s. She attended school in Battle Creek through age 16.
Marie went to Long Beach, Calif., during WWII to work at Lockheed Martin for the war effort.
After the war ended, she was requested to wait on the west coast by her future husband, Richard Harper, also from Akron. At the time he was being discharged from the Army Air Corps.
They married in October 1945, and returned to the Battle Creek area in 1950.
Marie raised seven children, has eight grand-children, 15 great-grand-children (including three sets of twins) and one great-great-grandson.
Marie has resided at Community Pride Care Center since 2015. Marie continues to enjoy good physical and mental health. She is a blessing to her family. She wants the entire staff at Community Pride Care Center to know she appreciates the ongoing support, kindness and love shown to her every day.