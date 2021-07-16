Marie Byram

Marie (Rix) Byram will celebrate her 90th birthday on July 24. Her family would like to honor her with a card shower.
Her family includes daughter Jean (Alan) Crary of Lincoln; granddaughters Laura (Josh) Barker of Bellevue and Diane Crary of Omaha; brother Merle (Jeanne) Rix of Norfolk; and sister Jean Schemm of Valentine.
She lived her entire life in Norfolk except for two years in Yankton where she was secretary to the superintendent of schools. Marie was known for her vast use of shorthand. On May 1, 2021, she moved to assisted living in Lincoln.
Please send your birthday wishes to 3500 Faulkner Drive, Apt. E203, Lincoln, NE 68516.