Margerie Fuhrmann

Margerie (Unkel) Fuhrmann will turn 95 on March 25, 2022. She was born at Battle Creek and has lived her entire life in Madison County. She was married to Fred Fuhrmann for 42 years until he passed in 1989.
Her family includes her sons, Fred Jr. “Bill” of Crawfordsville, Ind., and Mike of Lawrence, Kan., and her daughter, the late Becky Schroeder of Battle Creek who passed away in 2017.
Margerie is a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Please help us celebrate this milestone birthday with a card shower.
You may send your birthday greetings to her at 1215 Meadow Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.