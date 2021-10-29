Marge Voecks-Wilke will be celebrating her milestone 100th birthday, on Friday, Nov. 12. Please send her birthday cards and letters on this special occasion to: Pine Hills Retirement Community, 2711 Hwy 18 W, Hot Springs, S.D. 57747.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Access all content on our website for $9.99 per month
Access all content on our website for one day
* For limited time receive the second day free
Verify you have a print subscription to get free digital access to our website
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Marge Voecks-Wilke will be celebrating her milestone 100th birthday, on Friday, Nov. 12. Please send her birthday cards and letters on this special occasion to: Pine Hills Retirement Community, 2711 Hwy 18 W, Hot Springs, S.D. 57747.
The family of Laura Jean Hagge is requesting a card shower in honor of their loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother in celebration of her 90th birthday on Thursday, Nov. 4. Laura Jean’s family includes Rod and Carla Hagge of Santa Rosa, Calif., Rod and Rhonda Erwin of Osmond, Rick …
Marge Voecks-Wilke will be celebrating her milestone 100th birthday, on Friday, Nov. 12. Please send her birthday cards and letters on this special occasion to: Pine Hills Retirement Community, 2711 Hwy 18 W, Hot Springs, S.D. 57747.