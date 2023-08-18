Mabel Siegert

Mabel Siegert of Norfolk will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Wednesday, Aug. 23. Her family is requesting a card shower in her honor.

Birthday wishes and memories will reach her at 500 S. 18th St., Room 107, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Help us celebrate Trudi Boeshart's 80th birthday on Tuesday, Aug. 22, with a card shower.

Help us in celebrating Joy Ahlman’s 80th birthday with a surprise open house on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Michael’s Cantina in the party room. Remember, it’s a surprise. Her actual birthday isn’t until Aug. 29.

