Lynnette Raasch will be celebrating 70 years young on Nov. 12. She has spent the last 40 years cooking up great meals at The Wolf’s Den with her daughter, Brandi.
Please send cards to help her celebrate to P.O. Box 46, Stanton, NE 68779.
The family of David Plugge is requesting a card shower in honor of his 75th birthday on Nov. 10.
The family of Ardyth Molacek would like to wish her a happy 85th birthday on Nov. 14 by requesting a card shower. Cards will reach Ardyth at 1120 N. First St., Apt. 34, Norfolk, NE 68701.
Marge Voecks Wilke will be celebrating her 99th birthday on Nov. 12. Her family invites you on this special occasion to honor her with a card shower.
The family of Dr. Joel Gillespie invites you to shower him with cards to celebrate his 90th birthday. Nov. 3 will mark 90 years of God’s blessings!
The family of Irene (Koehler) Neitzke is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Nov. 9.
The family of Darlene Good is requesting a card shower in honor of her 85th birthday on Nov. 1. Darlene’s family includes husband Lloyd “Buzz;” son Rodger and wife Susan; daughter Chris; daughter Lisa and husband Roy Urbanec; daughter Teresa and husband Joseph Jackson; grandchildren and grea…
Please join the family of Dorothy Dwyer in honoring her on her 90th birthday with a card shower.
Wilma Baker will celebrate her 90th birthday on Nov. 3, 2020. Please join Wilma and her family in celebrating this event by sending a card to her at 500 S. 18th St., #405, Norfolk, NE 68701.