Lynette Joslin

Please help the family of Lynette Joslin celebrate her 80th birthday on Jan. 9 with a card shower.

Cards will reach her at 106 Wilcliff Drive, Wayne, NE 68787.

Tags

In other news

Donald Bronzynski

Donald Bronzynski

Donald Bronzynski will be celebrating his 80th birthday on Jan. 3. Please join his wife Evelyn and children Lori, Greg and Lacey in wishing him a happy birthday with a card shower.

Lynette Joslin

Lynette Joslin

Please help the family of Lynette Joslin celebrate her 80th birthday on Jan. 9 with a card shower.