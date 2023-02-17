The family of Lyle McDonald has requested a card shower in honor of his 80th birthday on Sunday, Feb. 26.
Cards will reach him at 308 E. Locust St., Plainview, NE 68769.
Liz Marshall celebrated her 85th birthday on Feb. 1. Her children, Deb and Rich Scott, Dan and Denise Marshall, David and Patti Marshall, Diane Sanders, Doris and Dave Aspegren and Darren Marshall, are hosting a dance at the American Legion in Neligh on Sunday, Feb. 19, from 1 to 5 p.m. Your…
Edith Grant will be celebrating her 102nd birthday on Thursday, Feb. 16. She would enjoy hearing from you.