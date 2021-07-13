We are requesting a card shower for this pretty girl who is turning 96 years old on July 18.

She barely reaches 5 feet tall, but she has a heart as big as the Nebraska sky.

Lura grew up on a citrus ranch in California. The local people called it Mote (her maiden name) Mountain. During the depression era Lura still remembers the adventure of growing up on the mountain — being lowered into a 50-foot well by her brothers — dancing up a storm one day when the earthquake of ‘34 hit and then not being able to stand (we tease her about causing the quake) — playing ‘Tarzan’ with her cousin the day a mountain lion joined in!

Lura grew up and fell in love with an Iowa farm boy. In 1941, Lura and Clair were married about three months before the attack on Pearl Harbor. Clair gets tears in his eyes as he recalls that she wrote to him every single day during the war.

When Clair was discharged from the Army they lived in California where Clair managed The Hayseed, an appliance store. Lura and Clair moved to a farm northeast of Wayne in the 1950s. Later, Lura worked for many years in the office of Drs. Wessel and Shupe in Wayne.

Lura and Clair are wonderful parents to two daughters. They recall their mom always patient and kind; always there to love and listen. Home always smelled wonderful as Lura baked homemade bread for Clair twice a week. Her family is so blessed by her love, and at 96 she is still living out her devotion to her husband and family!

As part of the “greatest generation” she has already lived through so much, but cards and notes will be so appreciated! Thank you and may God bless you for remembering her special day!

Cards can be sent to Mrs. Clair Stoakes, CountryView, Room 210, 811 E. 14th St., Wayne, NE 68787.

The family of Bonnie Baird is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on July 20h. Please help us celebrate by sending your birthday wishes to 215 Lincoln St., Wayne, NE 68787. She would love to hear from you!

Tony Wewel will be celebrating his 82nd birthday on July 11. Birthday wishes will reach him at 1601 Peabody Ave., Creighton, NE 68729.

The family of Karen Hurtig is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on July 8. Please help us celebrate by sending your birthday wishes to 1221 W. Pasewalk Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701. She would love to hear from you!

Bonnie Grothe of Hoskins will celebrate her 90th birthday on July 12. A card shower in her honor is requested.

Irene Schwede Dunklau is turning 80. Her family would like to invite you to an open house in her honor on Sunday, July 11, at the Hadar Community Building from 1-4 p.m.

The family of Sharon Burmester is asking you to please help her celebrate her 80th birthday on July 11 by sending a note or card to her at 1218 Blue Stem Circle, Norfolk, NE 68701. Thank you very much.

The family of Darlene Zobel is requesting a card shower in honor of her 94th birthday on July 10. Please help us celebrate by sending your birthday wishes to the Stanton Health Center, P.O. Box 407, Stanton NE 68779.

It’s a party and you are invited! Come help Edith “Dee Dee” Grant celebrate her 100th birthday at an open house on Saturday, July 10, from 2-4 p.m. at the Tilden Public Library. No gifts, please. Your presence is her gift.

The family of Jim Smutny is requesting a card shower in honor of his 75th birthday on June 28.