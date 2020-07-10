Lura Stoakes

We are requesting a card shower for this pretty girl who is turning 95 years old on July 18, 2020!

She barely reaches 5 feet tall, but she has a heart as big as the Nebraska sky. She is showing great courage and strength standing beside her husband of almost 79 years while he is recovering from a broken hip.

Lura grew up on a citrus ranch in California. The local people called it Mote (her maiden name) Mountain. During the depression era Lura still remembers the adventure of growing up on the mountain — being lowered into a 50-foot well by her brothers — dancing up a storm one day when the earthquake of ‘34 hit and then not being able to stand (we tease her about causing the quake) — playing ‘Tarzan’ with her cousin the day a mountain lion joined in!

Lura grew up and fell in love with an Iowa farm boy. In 1941, Lura and Clair were married about three months before the attack on Pearl Harbor. Clair gets tears in his eyes as he recalls that she wrote to him every single day during the war.

When Clair was discharged from the Army they lived in California where Clair managed The Hayseed, an appliance store. Lura and Clair moved to a farm northeast of Wayne in the 1950s. Later, Lura worked for many years in the office of Drs. Wessel and Shupe in Wayne.

Lura and Clair are wonderful parents to two daughters. They recall their mom always patient and kind; always there to love and listen. Home always smelled wonderful as Lura baked homemade bread for Clair twice a week. Her family is so blessed by her love, and at 95 she is still living out her devotion to her husband and family!

As part of the “greatest generation” she has already lived through so much but quarantine with Covid has been hard and cards and notes will be so appreciated! Thank you and may God bless you for remembering her special day!

Cards can be sent to Mrs. Clair Stoakes, CountryView, Room 210, 811 E. 14th St., Wayne, NE 68787.

The family of Dee Sewell wishes to celebrate her 90th birthday on July 23 with a card shower.

