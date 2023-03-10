Luetta Deck

The family of Luetta “Lou” Deck is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Sunday, March 19. Cards may be sent to Lou Deck P.O. Box 178, Hoskins, NE 68740.
Luetta was born in Mission, S.D., and grew up in Stanton. She married Myron Deck in 1951 and they lived in or near Hoskins their entire marriage. Luetta owned and ran the Village Seamstress in Hoskins for 15 years. Luetta has three sons, Doug (Beth) Deck, Scott (Nancy) Deck and Hugh "Skip" Deck, all of Hoskins, as well as six grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.